CAN empowers 20 Christian students in Kwara

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Kwara Chapter, has supported 20 students of various tertiary institutions in Kwara with N40,000 each.

Stephen Awoyale, the chairman of the association, who announced this at the event in Ilorin, explained that the support was intended to provide relief, encourage the students and enable them pursue their studies with renewed determination.

Awoyale said that the current phase of the empowerment scheme would see each beneficiary receive N40,000 to assist with their tuition fees.

“Today with immense gratitude and excitement we gather to launch the third phase of our Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES) here in Kwara.

“YOWICAN’s mission is to empower, uplift, and transform the lives of our youth while equipping them to reach their full potential.

“We are focused on promoting spiritual, academic, and socio-economic growth among Christian youths in Kwara.

“Today, we will be supporting 20 students in higher institutions who are facing financial challenges in continuing their education.

“We are aware of the economic hardships that have made it difficult for many families to keep their children in school.

“In the light of these challenges, we feel a divine responsibility to stand in the gap and provide assistance to those in need.

“We want our youth to know that they are not alone in this journey and that their Christian community stands with them”, he said.

Awoyale, however, charged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the fund, saying they should in turn extend a helping hand to others in the future.

“You have been chosen not only because of your academic potential but also for the resilience you have shown in the face of adversity. The money is not for phones or frivolities, this is strictly for your education.

“We believe in you and your ability to use this support to further your education and make a positive impact in our society. We are confident that each of you will do us proud”, he added.

Awoyale, appreciates Pastor Olatunde Oladokun, the chief executive officer of Self-Reliance Economic Advancement Programme Nigeria Limited (SEAP), for the financial support given to them, adding that it had demonstrated his commitment to youth development.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi in his charge to the beneficiaries, encouraged them to be good ambassadors of God, their parents and their schools, adding that they have not received the support by right but by privilege, saying they were chosen by God.

“I pray for the grace not to disappoint God, your parents, we at YOWICAN and your generation. You will fulfil destiny”, he posited.

Shalom Dada, one of the beneficiaries, and a student of the University of Ilorin, said that the economic hardships being experienced in the country have left many families unable to meet their children’s educational expenses.

“This initiative is not only timely but also a direct response to the needs of our community. May God continue to bless the organisers and sponsors of the initiative”, Dada said.

