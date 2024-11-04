Invest in national growth, varsity students urge new ministers

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) has urged the newly confirmed ministers to invest in national growth as part of building the nation.

Oguntade Omodolamu, Senate president of the union while congratulating the new ministers, expressed confidence that the ministers will use their knowledge and expertise to make informed decisions for the betterment and prosperity of the country.

The Senate last Wednesday confirmed Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as minister of State Foreign Affairs, and six others after their nominations by the presidency.

Also confirmed were Nentawe Yilwatda as minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Dingyadi, as minister of Labour and Employment.

Others include Jumoke Oduwole, minister of Industry, Trade and Development; Suwaiba Ahmad, minister of State, Education; Idi Muktar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; and Yusuf Ata, minister of State, Housing.

“Your dedication and commitment to public service have not gone unnoticed, and we are confident that you will serve our dear nation with integrity and diligence. Therefore, invest in national growth while carrying out your responsibilities for the expansion of the country in all sector,” Omodolamu said while commending President Bola Tinubu for appointing the Minister as a qualified and competent leader to lead the country in these challenging times.

“We believe that these appointments are reflections of various leadership skills, integrities, and dedication towards building a better future for our nation. It is heartening to see that our leaders are individuals with diverse educational backgrounds, ranging from law to economics, engineering to social sciences. This diversity will bring fresh perspectives to the decision-making process, which we believe is crucial for the overall development of our nation,” he added.

He noted that the students’ community is ready to work with the new ministers to achieve their visions.

“We hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with the New Ministers on various projects and initiatives that will benefit our society. As students, we are committed to supporting and working with you to create a more prosperous and inclusive society for all Nigerians.”

NAUS had earlier called for swift implementation of a 50% tax relief plan for businesses.

BusinessDay reported that companies that raise salaries or help with transportation costs for their lower-paid workers could get a 50% tax break from the Federal Government, according to a new tax reform bill.

This proposal is part of a larger bill aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s tax system. The bill, submitted to the National Assembly on October 4, 2024, has a long official title: “A Bill for an Act to Repeal Certain Acts on Taxation and Consolidate the Legal Frameworks relating to Taxation and Enact the Nigeria Tax Act to Provide for Taxation of Income, Transactions, and Instruments, and Related Matters.”

