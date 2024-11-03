Tinubu swears in newly appointed ministers Monday

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, November 3, swear in the seven newly appointed ministers as cabinet members. Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to the president, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will swear in the new seven ministers tomorrow Monday. The Ministers are Dr Nentawe Yilwatda – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of Labour & Employment; Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu – Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

“Others are Dr Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment); Idi Mukhtar Maiha – Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata – Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development; and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad – Minister of State Education.”

President Bola Tinubu, two weeks ago, named seven new ministers and reassigned 10 others, sacking five over poor performance.

Among those sacked were: Uju-Ken Ohanenye, former minister of Women’s Affairs; Lola Ade-John, former minister of Tourism; Tahir Mamman, former minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo, former minister of state for Housing and Urban Development; and Jamila Ibrahim, former minister of Youth Development.

