Breaking: Senate confirms Bianca Ojukwu, six others as ministers

The Senate has confirmed Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as minister of State Foreign Affairs, and six others after their nominations by the presidency.

They were confirmed on Wednesday after five hours of screening by the Senate.

Also confirmed are Nentawe Yilwatda as minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Dingyadi, minister of Labour and Employment.

Other include Jumoke Oduwole, minister of Industry, Trade and Development; Suwaiba Ahmad, minister of State, Education; Idi Muktar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; and Yusuf Ata, minister of State, Housing.

President Bola Tinubu, last Wednesday, named seven new ministers and reassigned 10 others, sacking five over poor performance.

Among those sacked were: Uju-Ken Ohanenye, former minister of Women’s Affairs; Lola Ade-John, former minister of Tourism; Tahir Mamman, former minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo, former minister of state for Housing and Urban Development; and Jamila Ibrahim, former minister of Youth Development.

