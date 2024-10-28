No more place for Edu in Tinubu’s govt, says Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that there is no more place for Betta Edu, former minister of humanitarian affairs in the current administration.

The president’s aide said this while speaking on Channels Television on Sunday when asked about it. Edu was one of the ministers Tinubu replaced last Wednesday.

Nentawe Yilwatda, from Plateau state, replaced her as minister. Onanuga said, “Betta Edu is gone. She was suspended in January, and this is October. She is gone. Her position has been taken over by somebody else… that is the man from Plateau state (Yilwatda).

“As far as this government is concerned, there is no longer a place for her in that cabinet.”

Tinubu had in January suspended Edu and ordered the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe Edu, following an allegation of requesting Oluwatoyin Madein, accountant-general of the federation, to send the sum of N585 million to a private account.

In April, the EFCC disclosed it recovered N30 billion after an investigation into the ministry’s activities, adding that 50 bank accounts were under probe.

When asked about the result of the investigation on Edu, Onanuga said “the EFCC has not shared whatever they have, but if you go by what the president has done, it shows that maybe the EFCC has submitted something that actually justifies that suspension.”

Share