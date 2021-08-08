CAN, BSN, others urge Lagos residents’ participation in scripture challenge

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos Chapter has partnered with Faith Comes By Hearing (FCBH), Bible Society Of Nigeria (BSN) and Nigeria Evangelical Missions Association (NEMA) in ‘The Lagos 90 Days Scripture Challenge’ aimed at making the scripture more relatable especially to Christians alongside winning the unsaved.

The challenge which started last Sunday, 1 August, has a downloadable mobile app. It involves the audio and video exposition of the bible in major languages including English, pidgin, Igbo and Hausa.

Stephen Adegbite, Lagos CAN Chairman, said the challenge will help Christians renew their faith in Christ while serving as a means of reaching the society for Christ.

“We are the major stakeholder, we bought into and we now own it. It is our major programme to have the scripture explained to people in the simplest form. We have the BSN, NEMA and CAN corroborating efforts to ensure that our members hear the word of God. Faith comes by hearing and hearing the word of God,” he stated.

According to Adegbite, Nigeria needs God more than ever before, and everybody must agree to the fact that the centre has fallen apart. However, Christians cannot afford to give up on Nigeria.

“Nigeria will never become an abandoned project, God is interested in this nation. We know that with the word of God there will be deliverance for Nigeria,” said Adegbite.

He explained that the bible tour will show how Jesus started His ministry, His experience at river Jordan, the denial, crucifixion and resurrection.

“These are the things we will listen to and see with the operation of the equipment designed for the audio and video exposition,” he added.

Adegbite emphasised that neither age nor illiteracy will be a barrier in achieving set goals for the challenge.

“You will agree with me that for the elderly, their wards, children even grandchildren can assist them with the app using their own phone. Though we are going to meet them in the markets towards the evening,” he stated.

Nicholas Okereke, National Coordinator, Faith Comes By Hearing, said all Churches that seriously engage with scripture every day for the first 30 days will receive a free Audio Bible device, a Proclaimer that will allow them to physically meet in groups to listen to and discuss scripture every day for 30 days.

“In the third phase from October 1st, all Churches that were thoroughly committed to daily listening and discussing of the Audio Scriptures in Groups in Phase two will receive free video devices for their members to engage with the Word-for-word Video Scriptures for 30 straight days.

“As an inevitable consequence, all Churches that commit to ‘The Lagos 90 Days Scripture Challenge’ will experience the following results: Renewed spiritual hunger, increased spiritual maturity, greater member commitment, spontaneous evangelism and unprecedented church growth,” said Okereke.

He, therefore, appealed to Lagosians and Christians, in general, to participate actively in the challenge. According to him, the immediate assignment of every Lagosian is to download ‘The Lagos Bible App’, freely available on google play; while Church leaders are encouraged to mobilise their members to be a serious part of ‘The Lagos 90 Days Scripture Challenge.