Cambridge honours 11 Nigerian students for outstanding performance

Eleven Nigerian students from eight schools have received the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for scoring the highest marks in the world in the June and November 2021 Cambridge examination series.

The students, who scored highest in the world in Sociology, Information & Communication Technology, and Business Studies subjects, were presented the awards at an event in Lagos organised by British Council in Nigeria in collaboration with the Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

Cambridge International also granted 81‘Top in Nigeria awards to learners who achieved the highest standard mark in their country for a single subject, 57 ‘High Achievement’ awards, and eight ‘Best Across’ awards to students who attained the highest cumulative total standard marks over a set number of subjects.

Commenting on the performance, Vitalis Nwaogu, country manager for Cambridge University Press & Assessment Nigeria, said the prestigious award recognises outstanding achievements by students and covered various subjects taken in Cambridge IGCSEs, Cambridge O Levels, and Cambridge International AS & A Levels.

He said the award also presents an opportunity for the students to look back on their hard work and take pride in their achievements.

Read also: Leventis Foundation gets N377 million grant from Kano

Folasade Adefisayo, the commissioner for Education Lagos State, said the awards reflect the greatness embodied in the lives of Nigerian children.

The commissioner also congratulated all the students for the success recorded at the Cambridge examinations, while also acknowledging all the other awardees in the ‘Top in the World’ category and the partner schools that have demonstrated equality, diversity, and inclusion policies.

Marniee Nottingham, director of examinations, British Council Nigeria, said the purpose of the EDI award for the British Council Partner School is to eliminate to the barest minimum prejudice and discrimination based on an individual or group of individuals’ protected characteristics.

Nottingham congratulated the winners for showcasing the evidence of building a culture of equity, diversity, and inclusion in their various schools and for encouraging practical examples of how to mainstream EDI for inclusive education to address under-representation in the workplace.

Lucy Pearson, country director, British Council Nigeria, said Education is a key enabler for opportunities, adding that the partnership between Cambridge University Press & Assessment International Education and the British Council Partner School ensures that young learners have access to world-class education and assessments.

Over 2100 universities worldwide recognise Cambridge qualifications, including more than 800 universities in the US as well as all the Ivy League, all United Kingdom universities as well as top universities in Nigeria. Some of the most preferred international destinations for Nigerians to attend university are the United Kingdom, Canada, and Malaysia.