Cambodia deports 33 Nigerians over criminal charges

Thirty-three Nigerians were deported from Cambodia in connection with crimes committed in the country last year, the country’s Ministry of Interior’s General Department of Immigration (GDI) reported.

According to the report released Monday, the Nigerians were part of the 2154 individuals of 39 nationalities deported.

“There were 39 nationalities deported from Cambodia, involving 1,011 Chinese, 267 Indonesians, 507 Vietnamese, 60 Thais, 77 Indians, 53 Japanese, 33 Nigerians, 32 Malaysians, 24 Taiwanese, 20 South Koreans, 16 Filipinos, 14 Americans, 14 British and 26 other nationalities,” the GDI said.

It further stated that “As of December 2023, 2,246 foreign nationals, comprising 949 Vietnamese, 796 Chinese, 127 Thais, 69 Taiwanese, and 57 Nigerians—251 of whom were women—were deported.”

“It is crucial to actively monitor entry and departure through international gateways in order to prevent terrorists, transnational criminals, and other lawbreakers from entering the country, said Chantharith,” Kirth Chantharith, secretary of state of the interior ministry said.

She urged authorities to actively monitor entry and departure through international gateways to prevent terrorists, transnational criminals, and other lawbreakers from entering the country.

Over the last decade, Cambodia has deported at least 27,738 foreign nationals. Despite this, the government emphasizes that rejecting criminal foreigners does not undermine its diplomatic ties with their respective countries.

Cambodia is among the visa-free destinations for Nigerians. In February, the African Cashew Alliance collaborated with Cambodia to enhance cashew production in Africa, fostering growth and development across the continent.

“The government remains committed to expanding International cooperation to open up diplomatic and trade and investment relations, and to continue to pursue an open policy to attract tourists and foreign investors, create jobs for citizens and increase national revenues,” Chantharith assured.