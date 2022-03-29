Calvin University appoints Wiebe Boer as president

Calvin University, a world-class Christian university in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday announced Wiebe Boer as its 11th president.

According to the university, Boer stood out among a diverse and competitive pool of candidates. It added that the new president brings a unique combination and depth of experience working across the private and social sectors in four countries in two continents over the past two decades.

“Boer personally embodies Calvin’s mission with his unique life story,” Mary Tuuk Kuras, vice chair of the board of trustees and chair of the search committee said.

She adds that “his academic grounding, strong sense of social justice, and depth of experience in the private and social sectors position him well to lead Calvin’s next chapter with creativity, drive, and humility.”

Kuras further noted that Boer’s understanding of Calvin’s past propels his innovative optimism for Calvin’s bright future, and he is prepared to roll up his sleeves and work collaboratively with all stakeholders of our Calvin community on that journey.

Boer became the president after the university’s board of trustees launched its search for its next president in summer 2021 by appointing a search committee with representation from faculty, staff/administration, students, alumni, the board of trustees, Christian Reformed Church, and the external community.

The committee engaged AGB Search, a widely recognised search consultant in higher education to support the extensive and rigorous international search process.

On his part, Boer appreciated the institute for the appointment and promised to create impact while executing his job. “Throughout the different countries and contexts, I’ve served in, my focus has always been on creating impact, on making people’s lives better.”

“To be called to help lead Calvin who is forming graduates to be agents of renewal is humbling. I am excited to innovate and collaborate with a talented faculty and staff as we together pursue Calvin’s ambitious vision and articulate that vision in a way that gains momentum both locally and globally.”

Boer, born and raised in Jos, to Christian Reformed missionary parents, currently serves as the CEO of Shell–All On, a renewable energy investment company, in Lagos.

He is married to Joanna who is the CEO of Empire Jane, a Nigerian soft home furnishings company. They are blessed with children.

Before his current role, he served with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he was one of the founders of the strategy firm’s Lagos office. He also has served in executive level leadership roles with Heirs Holdings Group and the Tony Elumelu Foundation and worked in the Rockefeller Foundation’s Africa Regional Office in Nairobi, McKinsey & Company, and with World Vision Mauritania.

Boer is expected to begin his duties as university president this summer and will be officially inaugurated in fall 2022.