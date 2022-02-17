Calvin Klein taps Burna Boy in its Spring 2022 Campaign

Calvin Klein has been known to partner with big talents for their various clothing campaigns, and this time the brand has tapped Grammy winner Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, one of Africa’s most notable music artists for its Spring 2022 campaign in order to drive worldwide adoption including the African market.

Other notable stars included in the campaign are Solange, pop star and sister to RnB singer Beyonce, Vince Staples, and Dominic Fike, the latest star in the massively popular HBO show Euphoria to reveal their Spring 2022 collection.

BusinessDay experts have predicted these trends in previous articles expecting more international partnership arrangements in 2022 just as we have seen with other big clothing brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Puma coming to agreements with the likes of Wizkid, Tems, and Davido to drive adoption towards the African market.

The big talents are shown rocking the new collection including a variety of apparel and underwear pieces in several locations like concrete streets, the ocean, and more.

Calvin describes this campaign as a way for real people to come together in authentic acts of togetherness, taking over city streets, front lawns, and open landscapes,” the press release reads. “A campaign that’s all about connection, unified through Calvin Klein styles.”