Calabar Carnival attendees stranded as Air Peace cancels flight

Passengers who attended the on-going Calabar Carnival are currently stranded at Calabar as Air Peace cancelled flight scheduled to depart Calabar to Lagos on 29th of December, 2023.

In a message by the airline to affected passengers, it stated, “Dear passengers your flight P47183 from Calabar to Lagos which was scheduled to depart at 17:40 on 29/12/2023 has now been re-accommodated to P47183 from Calabar to Lagos at 17:40 on 30/12/2023 due to unscheduled maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience to your travel plan.”

In another message the airline again announced that it has rescheduled the flight from Calabar to Lagos from 30th to 31st of December.

Its message to passengers reads, “Dear passengers your flight P47183 from Calabar to Lagos which was scheduled to depart at 17:40 on 30/12/2023 has now been re-accommodated to P47183 from Calabar to Lagos at 17:40 on 31/12/2023 due to unscheduled maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience to your travel plan.”

One of the organisers of the Calabar Carnival said he has passengers who need to be in Lagos on Saturday and one of the affected passengers left for Aba after the cancellation on Friday.

He said the boat to Oron from Calabar was full on Friday so he went by road and is in Lagos now.

“I am paying the extra hotel bills for my Clients too,” the organiser stated.

The Calabar Carnival is an annual event held every December and refered to as the largest and longest tourism event in West Africa and had welcomed over two million people from 25 countries.