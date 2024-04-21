CAF UNIVERSAL LLC expands with a new Texas office

Comfort Architectural Finishing Limited has made a move towards its growth and expansion by opening its latest office in Texas, USA.

The provider of bespoke design and construction solutions, led by Oluwabusuyi Adonis Fakanlu, is now all set to extend its reach and offer its services to clients in the region under the registered business name CAF UNIVERSAL LLC.

With a vision to become a leading name in construction and real estate development both nationally and internationally, CAF UNIVERSAL LLC is determined to provide innovative and sustainable solutions that meet the diverse needs of its clientele. The company’s comprehensive services include architectural technology consultancy, building and civil construction, building repurposing, and real estate development.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new office in Texas,” said Mr. Oluwabusuyi Adonis Fakanlu, co-founder of CAF UNIVERSAL LLC. “This expansion marks an exciting chapter in our journey, and we are eager to bring our expertise and commitment to excellence to clients in the region.”

Located in Houston, Texas, the new office will serve as a strategic base for CAF UNIVERSAL LLC’s operations in the state. The company’s dedication to delivering top-notch services, coupled with its core values of commitment, integrity, sustainability, teamwork, and accountability, underscores its mission to uphold excellence in every project undertaken.

Industry experts and other professionals have lauded CAF UNIVERSAL LLC’s expansion into Texas, recognizing it as a significant milestone for the company and the construction industry. They believe that the company’s reputation for quality and innovation will make it a valuable addition to the Texas built environment industry.

“CAF UNIVERSAL LLC’s decision to establish a presence in Texas reflects its strategic vision and commitment to meeting clients’ evolving needs,” remarked Mr Olusegun Desmond Adebayo, MD of XQZ Global Services. “We anticipate that their expertise and dedication to excellence will contribute positively to the construction landscape in the region and help to meet the teeming demand for affordable and sustainable housing need in the state and throughout the United States.”

The opening of CAF UNIVERSAL LLC’s Texas office is a significant step forward in the company’s growth trajectory. With its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and sustainability, CAF UNIVERSAL LLC is poised to make a significant impact in the Texas construction industry and beyond.