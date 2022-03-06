Cadana partners Flutterwave to expand operations in Nigeria

Cadana, a salary on-demand startup has expanded operations into Nigeria following a strategic partnership with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments Technology Company.

Cadana helps businesses delight their employees by providing modern payroll platforms that allow employees access to their earned salary on-demand, anytime, anywhere.

Following this partnership, Flutterwave processes payments for employers and employees on Cadana.

Unexpected bills can leave employees in Africa in distress, distracting them from their day-to-day activities. The alternative would be short term loans which could go up to 300 percent in interest rates with unsuitable loan-repayment systems.

Over 400 million workers in Africa will benefit from a platform that offers them real-time access to their earned wages, following employer approvals.

Companies that use Cadana are able to allow their employees access their earned wages digitally on-demand, instead of having to wait at the end of the month.

Cadana helps people digitize payroll, statutory compliance, onboarding, off boarding, reports, time-tracking etc. From logging to payday, Cadana’s time tracking solution automatically syncs with payroll to make disbursement easier.

“The banking, startups, telecoms, education, governmental and non-governmental institutions amongst others and indeed all businesses in Nigeria have a large employee-base that we can serve with our modern salary-on-demand payroll management platform,” Albert Owusu-Asare, CEO and Co-Founder of Cadana said.

Owusu-Asare explained that Cadana’s work in Ghana helped it take feedback from businesses and employees and improve it’s business solution.

“People Managers and business owners wanted a solution that could make their employees more comfortable, reduce money troubles month-on-month and empower them to do more with their wages.

We currently partner with businesses like Float, Tendo, KEK Group; one of the largest insurance brokers in Ghana etc. We’re happy that we can easily launch into any other African country with Flutterwave’s help,” Cadana’s CEO said.

Ameer Shujjah, Co-Founder and CTO, said, “Integrating with Flutterwave was easy and offers us more flexibility than imagined. We’re excited to be in Nigeria with their help and as we continue our growth and expansion journey, we hope to continue counting on their help to empower African workers.

“Cadana is an ecosystem of solutions built to improve productivity for workers in Africa. We handle the employees’ money issues, allowing them more time and ability to focus on doing more with their time and growing businesses in Africa.

We have plans to build helpful personal money management solutions on top of our people management platform to make it easier for workers in Africa to create more wealth directly from their wages.”

Olugbenga Agboola, CEO and Founder of Flutterwave said, “We’re excited to enable startups like Cadana to expand swiftly and quickly across Africa.

“Cadana’s work providing real time salary access to employees across Africa is commendable and we’re glad that they’re fulfilling their mission on Flutterwave. Our work with startups form a major part of our vision to grow businesses. We’re proud to support their growth and expansion into Nigeria. We’re excited to see their progress as they support employees in Nigeria.”