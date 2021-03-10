CACOVID donates incinerator, oxygen cylinders to Lagos

The private sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) on Tuesday, donated 260 medical oxygen gas cylinders and a new incinerator to the Yaba Isolation Centre, Lagos.

Speaking to media at the commissioning of the incinerator and presentation of gas cylinders to Lagos State government, Zouera Youssoufou, managing director/ CEO, Aliko Dangote Foundation, who doubles as the administrator of CACOVID, said though a total number of 260 gas cylinders of different sizes were donated to the Lagos State government including an incinerator, for now, CACOVID will do more to assist Lagos and other states to ensure that the fight against the coronavirus is won.

She explained that incineration is a waste treatment process that involves the combustion of organic substances contained in waste materials and this will eradicate the risk of the waste from the isolation centre in the community.

She further noted that incineration can be moved from one centre to another and it can serve the whole isolation centres in the State.

Expressing the appreciation of the government to the CACOVID team, Akinola Abayomi, the state commissioner for health, applauded the intervention of the team, at the time the state is in dire need of both oxygen and cylinders. He said CACOVID showed up at a time oxygen cylinders were hard to find and for this, the state remains grateful to CACOVID.

Abayomi noted that CACOVID has always come to the support of the government. On the demand for oxygen, he said that “Our demand has not exceeded our supply”, saying that the logistics behind oxygen is quite complex and sophisticated. He said the state was “building our oxygen logistics and we are about to commission a new oxygen plant in Gbagada.”