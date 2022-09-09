CAC partners NEPC to boost non-oil exports

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has pledged to support the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to improve online services for the growing non-oil exports sector.

Garba Abubakar, the registrar general/CEO, CAC stated this on Thursday in Abuja when he received in the audience, the executive director/ CEO of the NEPC, Ezra Yakusak.

Abubakar stressed that the commission had ensured a series of collaborations with sister government agencies, in a bid to promote the growth of various sectors of the economy.

He added that in order to ensure seamless interface, the commission granted Application Program Interface (API) to several embassies and agencies which include the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) amongst others.

The CAC boss stressed that the commission was further building synergy with some regulatory agencies particularly on the inactive status of some companies to encourage compliance.

While stating that such synergy would soon include verification with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the registrar-general cautioned against submission of manifestly false information to the commission as it was liable to two years imprisonment under the provisions of CAMA 2020.

Abubakar also stated that in line with the ease of doing business initiative of the present administration, companies now have the choice to make all their post-incorporation filings directly to the commission without going through agents after the due creation of Entity Electronic Account (EEA).

Earlier, Yakusak said the visit was to among others seek collaboration particularly on improving their online interface for seamless operations. Yakusak informed the RG that although the NEPC had digitised its operations to address procedural hurdles in non-oil export business, collaboration with the CAC was critical to export facilitation.

He revealed that from 2017 to date the council registered 23,000 exporters and the CAC’s support would enable them to transform some of its current manual processes to digital.