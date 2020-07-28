CAC alleges lawyers steal documents during manual search for certificates

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has explained that it has eliminated all manual searches by customers as it compromises the records of the commission, alleging that some lawyers steal vital documents during manual searches.

The registrar-general, Garba Abubakar who made this known noted that it became necessary to eliminate it so as to safeguard the integrity of the records they keep.

He alleged that some lawyers have been apprehended on many occasions with stolen documents from the CAC, an access they got through manual search.

According to him, “on so many occasions we have apprehended lawyers with documents that were stolen from this place. Particularly for companies under investigation or those that have dispute among the shareholders.

Read also: Opportunity opens for home buyers as Lakeside Court enters property market

“Only two weeks ago, a lawyer was apprehended forging signatures. His specialisation is when documents are queried for irregular signatures, he signs again for the customers because sometimes a document might be presented and our staff will observe inconsistency in the signature.

“You will be surprised that for a company that has its address somewhere in Ikorodu or far northeast, but within one hour, the same document will be returned to you, that it has been re-signed by the customer.

“So, we had information that this was being done in our vicinity and we had to organise an operation and two lawyers were apprehended.

“One specialises in signing the documents and the other took the documents to him to sign on behalf of her clients. So, they were taken to Force CID and we are making arrangements to arraign them in court”, he said.

Abubakar further stressed that there have been cases where bundles of files were removed from CAC, adding that the commission has investigated and discovered that there is no registry in the world as at today that allows customers to handle its documents, and will be following suit.

“No registry around the world has physical contact with its customers. We have followed suit and have eliminated all manual searches. We will do a report and give to the customers. It has become necessary to safeguard the integrity of the records we are keeping.

“A lawyer is supposed to have self-esteem and decorum but if you see what is happening at the CAC car park on a daily basis, you wonder whether you are dealing with Almajiris or lawyers.

“This has to end and we have to sanitise the system in a manner that everyone will get results without having to visit CAC”, he ended.

He revealed that the electronic system introduced would completely end manual search and safeguard documents.