BusinessDay celebrates female staff at International Women’s Day

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, BusinessDay Media, a leading medium for up-to-date news and insightful analysis of business, policy and the economy in Nigeria recently celebrated its female staff for contributing to the growth of the company.

The company recently hosted its female staff at the AmphiTheatre at its office in Lagos.

Through the event, the company provided an opportunity for female staff to interact closely with top female management staff and the Human Resource department including Ijeoma Ude, general manager, Adverts, BusinessDay; Damilola Abifarin, manager, Human Resources and Kemi Ajumobi, associate editor and head, Women Hub.

Speaking during the event, Ijeoma Ude encouraged the female staff to always be at their best and resourceful to the organisation, noting that this will rub off in their personal lives.

Ude, who hinted that over 95 percent of the staff in the advert department are females, said her team is always surpassing expectations of the company on a yearly basis.

“Women are game-changers. Whenever they put their heart into doing anything, it is always a success. The salaries of staff in BusinessDay are paid from monies generated from our advert department and my team always work round the clock to make this happen. So, today I celebrate these great women and I say thank you. It can only get better,” the elated advert manager said.

Also speaking Kemi Ajumobi who spoke passionately about females taking the lead in their career said women can only make a difference if they are at their best.

“Always strive to be the best at anything you do. I am so happy I know several women doing great things today and this is because these women have been consistent and dedicated to their work. Women in BusinessDay can even do better,” Ajumobi said.

She said she was proud to be working in an organisation dedicated to promoting the achievements of great women.

Speaking earlier, Damilola Abifarin, manager, Human Resources said that Frank Aigbogun, CEO and Founder of BusinessDay Media is committed to gender equality at the workplace and is always happy to support female staff achieve their goals.

Abifarin said the company will continue to ensure women who qualify and are hardworking will be promoted to top management positions as it has always done.

It was an afternoon of food, drinks and music as female staff won gifts from the HR department.