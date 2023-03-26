Business Women Hub hosts conference, targets 500 entrepreneurs

As part of efforts to support female entrepreneurs and business leaders, Business Women Hub (BWH) will hold a conference in Lagos that will focus on digital innovation and technology.

Business Women Hub Conference is a two-day event organised by BWH, a platform dedicated to the growth of female-owned businesses via sales and marketing training, general business workshops, and financial sourcing for businesses in Africa, especially within their first five years of existence.

In line with the goal of this year’s International Women’s Day, the 2023 edition of the BWH Conference is themed ‘Expanding HEReconomics Using Digital Innovation and Technology’, and is scheduled to hold on March 30 and 31, 2023 in Lagos, according to a statement.

It said the event would begin with online sensitisation (Instagram Live Session) on March 30, while the conference and exhibition would take place the next day.

The keynote address is to be delivered by Margaret Olele, CEO of American Business Council, Nigeria; and Neya Kalu, chairman/publisher, The Sun Nigeria, with Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, first lady of Lagos State, invited as the special guest of honour and speaker, according to the statement.

It sais topics of discussion would be on the need to expand processes through innovation and technology in the business sector, how to become relevant in one’s business niche, as well as ways to provide top-notch services.

“The event is set to host over 500 entrepreneurs, exploring bespoke networking opportunities, learnings, and transactions through the extensive range of discussions, receptions, inauguration ceremony and a dedicated exhibition area to gain the most traction for your business and brand,” BWH said.

The conference will host 16 speakers including Folashade A. Coker, director, informal sector and special duties, Lagos Island Revenue Service; Meflyn Anwana, special assistant to the executive governor of Akwa Ibom State on entrepreneurial development; Ini Edo, actress/producer and girl child activist; Imelda Usoro Olaoye, founder, Business Women Hub/managing partner, Thinkmint Nigeria; and Toni Sanni, head, corporate finance and venture capital, Emerging Africa Group.

Others are Bolanle Tyson, head, SME digital product, Sterling Bank; Ayo Bankole Akintujoye, strategy and transformation professional, Caladium Consulting; Ubong Ita, CEO, Koboaccountant; Linda Ochugbua, head, digital services, BusinessDay Media; Olubayode Agbi, CEO, Pillar Craft Consulting and founder, USAWA accounting; Asekun Oluwatobi, programs coordinator, operations and alumni engagement, Google; Nike James, tax partner, KPMG; Blessing E. Macauley, founder, PR Fusion; and Kikelomo Atanda Owo, CEO, Z-Edge Consulting.

The second edition of the Business Women Hub Conference is supported by Thinkmkint Nigeria and Lagos Inland Revenue Service, according to the statement.