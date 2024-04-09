Business leaders, HR experts brainstorm best practices for today’s disruptive workplace

Business leaders and HR experts at the third edition of the annual HR Breakfast Dialogue brainstormed on best practices for today’s disruptive workplace.

The Breakfast Dialogue, convened by OLCA Coaching Limited and Africa’s premier Life Coach, Lanre Olusola was held in Lagos with the theme “Disruption: Navigating the New World of Work”.

The event outlined critical issues facing today’s world of work, especially amid the “Japa” wave in Nigeria. The invite-only event welcomed human resource experts and business leaders from various industries to engage in meaningful conversations on workplace culture, productivity and organization performance.

A highlight of the event was the keynote fireside chat featuring the MD/CEO of Pan African Towers, Azeez Amida, in conversation with Olusola. This engaging session not only outlined the top issues today’s leaders are encountering but also provided practical solutions that can be implemented in the workplace.

Lanre Olusola’s powerful message resonated with the audience: “If change is required in today’s workplace, then HR needs to be at the heart of the disruption. I don’t want leaders to maintain the status quo. Very few people can pause, reflect, and take stock, so I decided I would help them,” he said, explaining why his organization continues to convene the HR Breakfast Dialogue for free. He also issued a strong call to action for HR Leaders, urging them to drive change, create a more sustainable workforce, and improve performance and business continuity in their organizations.

Keynote speaker Azeez Amida delivered a riveting conversation, calling on HR leaders to adapt and change how they manage human capital. He noted that this transition will help maintain productivity and an optimal level of interpersonal communication.

According to him, “HR leaders have the crucial role of maintaining the balance between the employees and the organization. We must consciously build people’s skills irrespective of their experience and qualifications. For HR Leaders, understanding what you’re managing is more important than keeping the job.”

“Human resources are not limited to keeping people happy but to making people love their jobs and keeping them productive. Building an excellent company culture is important—the environment you create for people determines how best they can perform,” he added.

The Dialogue featured compelling presentations and roundtable discussions among HR leaders and guests. These discussions delved into crucial topics such as talent acquisition, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and organizational development. The event also provided ample time for networking and light bites.