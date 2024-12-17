Building collapse: Don advocates urgent reforms in construction management as solution

Joseph Molwus, a professor from the Department of Building (Construction Management) at the University of Jos, has raised an alarm over the persistent issue of building collapses and the growing prevalence of Sick Building Syndrome (SBS).

In his inaugural lecture titled “Curbing Building Collapse and Sick Building Syndrome: The Nexus Between The Structures and Production Management”, presented on Tuesday in Jos, the Plateau state capital, Molwus attributed the frequent building collapses to a combination of factors, primarily highlighting “quackery” in the industry as a major culprit.

He emphasized that many of these incidents were a result of unqualified professionals taking charge of critical construction tasks, which often leads to unsafe building designs, faulty execution, and compromised safety standards.

The professor called for stronger measures to regulate the qualifications of those involved in the construction industry.

“The industry becoming an all comers affairs in which uniformed opinions replace science, technology and logic. This situation is compounded by failure of enforcement by the regulatory authorities. This leads to bad decisions, wrong choice of materials bad workmanship and faulty production/ installation”.

In addition to quackery, Molwus pointed out the significant role of design issues in the widespread occurrence of building failures. According to him, improper design, whether due to incompetence or cost-cutting measures, leads to buildings that are structurally unsound and prone to collapse. He urged that more attention be paid to the integrity of architectural and engineering designs, calling for stricter oversight during the design phase of construction projects.

He also highlighted quality control as another key area requiring immediate reform. The professor lamented that poor quality materials and substandard construction practices have been a major factor in the recurring structural failures across the country. He proposed a comprehensive overhaul of quality control measures, including more stringent checks and certifications of construction materials and on-site supervision to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Furthermore, Molwus stressed the importance of addressing procurement process issues in the construction industry. He noted that inadequate procurement practices, often driven by corruption and lack of transparency, result in the hiring of substandard contractors and procurement of inferior materials, further compromising the structural integrity of buildings. He urged both the public and private sectors to adopt more transparent and accountable procurement processes.

The professor also touched on regulatory issues, highlighting how weak enforcement of building codes and regulations has contributed to the rise in building collapses and SBS.

Professor Molwus called for a more robust regulatory framework, with stronger penalties for violations and more frequent inspections.

Finally, Molwus discussed the issue of rivalry among stakeholders in the construction industry. He noted that unhealthy competition, lack of collaboration, and selfish interests among professionals and contractors exacerbate existing challenges in the sector.

He emphasized the need for greater synergy and cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure safer, more sustainable construction practices in the future.

