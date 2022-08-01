Buhler hosts industry majors to collaborate on Nigeria’s food security

Feeding Nigeria’s rapidly growing population, a subject that is increasingly of concern to both government and private sector (in the food industry), was the focus when Buhler Nigeria hosted its first ever Customer Experience Day (CED) with the theme “Thriving through collaboration”.

With over 200 decision makers in the food and agro-processing sector in attendance according to the company, the event provided Buhler Nigeria and its partners, the opportunity to turn ideas from the recently concluded Buhler Networking Days in Switzerland, into reality in Nigeria.

Among the ten largest countries worldwide, Nigeria is noted to be growing the most rapidly. Consequently, the population of Nigeria, currently the world’s 6th largest, is projected to surpass that of the United States and become the third largest country in the world by 2050. Nigeria’s current population of 216 million is projected to reach 401 million by 2050, and keep growing rapidly to reach 732 million by the year 2100.

Feeding this growing population and sustainably within the boundaries of the planet (and the country’s resources) is a challenge that government and players in the agro and food sector need to tackle together, Buhler says.

Manuel Murrenhoff, managing director, Buhler Nigeria, in a keynote titled ‘Africa on the Rise – Feeding the Continent of Possibilities,’ identified initiatives of Buhler Nigeria in supporting Nigeria’s food security to include; the construction of the Grain Processing Innovation Centre in Kano, which will become the centre of competence for the milling of local grains such as maize, sorghum, millets, fonio, cassava, soya bean and others.

He also highlighted the implementation of a food park concept by acting as technology partner for the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones by the African Development Bank in collaboration with the Nigerian government to support Nigeria’s food security and self-sufficiency.

According to Murrenhoff, Nigeria has the most significant arable land in Africa, and Buhler Nigeria has been committed to supporting the nation’s goal of achieving food independence through provision of reliable food processing technology.

Nigeria’s population estimate for 2100, according to him, requires a large and dynamic food sector to feed the future population sustainably but the process of achieving that must start now, and doing this would also cater to improving food availability for today’s population.

Abisola Olusanya, Lagos state commissioner for Agriculture, in a keynote, commended Buhler for its significant contribution in supporting Nigeria with reliable industrial technology. She was excited about the ongoing partnership between Buhler and Lagos state in building the Rice Mill in Imota, Lagos State, which has been described as the biggest in West Africa.

Olusanya explained that the Mill would integrate the entire value chain in rice production, serving over 20million Lagosians and people in other parts of the country. According to the Commissioner, Lagos is open for business and eager to collaborate with other leading players in the agri-business value chain.

Also, Leonard Kange, general manager, Large Enterprises, Bank of Industry, said the development bank has disbursed about N418 billion in supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and groups to scale their businesses in the country and ready to support more businesses with loans at very low interest rates, noted Buhler’s statement.

Other Speakers at the event included Dixit Sagar, director of Project at Kellogg Tolaram, who spoke on the company’s collaboration with Buhler in building what he described as Nigeria’s most modern breakfast cereal plant and Boniface Isunuoya, head, Milling and Production at Honeywell Flour Mill who spoke on the partnership with Buhler Nigeria that has resulted in operational excellence in their business.

Through interactions with Buhler experts at the solution corners and the keynotes by speakers from the public, private and financial sectors, decision makers in attendance, Buhler says, were more equipped to thrive even in challenging times ahead.