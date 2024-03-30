Buhari’s birthday call signals solidarity with Tinubu’s leadership

Former President Muhammadu Buhari continued his public support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by personally reaching out to him on his 72nd birthday, extending warm wishes and affirming his commitment to the success of the APC administration led by Tinubu.

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, former presidential spokesperson, it was disclosed that during their conversation, Buhari expressed his prayers for Tinubu’s success, emphasizing the importance of supporting leaders for the nation’s progress. He highlighted that the accomplishments of Tinubu’s administration should be recognized as national achievements.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), led by National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, along with several State Governors, congratulated Tinubu on his milestone birthday. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, emphasized the unity of the APC family behind Tinubu, recognizing his dedication to the nation’s welfare and democratic values.

Ganduje, in his congratulatory message, pointed out the positive strides made under Tinubu’s leadership, citing economic improvements and infrastructural development as signs of progress. He assured Nigerians of better days ahead as Tinubu’s reforms continue to yield positive outcomes.

Similarly, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, praised Tinubu’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to democracy, expressing confidence in Nigeria’s potential for greater heights under his guidance.

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State echoed these sentiments, lauding Tinubu’s dedication to nation-building and urging Nigerians to rally behind his vision for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

Other governors, including Mr. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State, also extended their heartfelt congratulations to Tinubu, emphasizing his leadership qualities and the transformative impact of his governance agenda.