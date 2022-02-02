Buhari’s APC has ruined nation’s economy – NASS member

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo from the Ondo South Senatorial District has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had ruined Nigeria’s economy.

Tofowomo, who spoke at Ile-Oluji where he presented over 200 laptops to members of his Ondo South Senatorial District having conducted an ICT training for the constituents, submitted that he would prefer to quit politics rather than defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While responding to the rumour making the round that the Ondo senator would leave PDP and later defect to APC to retain his seat at the National Assembly, Tofowomo ruled out any plan of defection by him.

According to him, “I will rather leave politics than join APC. APC is dead in the country and the party ruined the economy. If I leave the PDP, I am going back home. Things are so bad in this country now. It is an insult for me to go to the APC. APC has failed in all sectors.

“APC has failed us in Nigeria, in the area of economy, they have scored zero, security they have scored zero. Robbery, kidnapping are now daily routine. Banditry is now common in Nigeria; nobody is safe; it has gotten to that level.

“APC has failed the nation because they don’t have agenda. For instance, look at the Nigeria Police Force, APC government has not done any right thing to reshape our police stations, in order to have formidable police stations across Nigeria.”

The senator further said: “Boko-Haram insurgents are still there; poverty is endemic in the country; a bag of rice during PDP regime in Nigeria was N6,000. Now it is N35,000. That means, the party is not sellable at all and that is why people are decamping from APC to PDP everyday; they have failed the nation.”

“But I will continue to make the PDP happy in Ondo South. I will never decamp. My activities have finished the APC in Ondo South. Do not believe in rumour. I will not decamp.”

Tofowomo, while also assessing the performance of APC-led government in the last five years in Ondo State, said that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had failed the good people of Ondo State, adding that unemployment rate in the state is growing geometrically.

“In terms of employment they have failed, because there are no jobs. In the areas of road construction they are trying their best. But in total submission, Akeredolu’s APC-led administration had failed the good people of Ondo State. I will only give them 25percent,” he said.