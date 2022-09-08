Buhari visits Lagos for Navy Games

President Muhammadu Buhari, visited Lagos on Thursday for the commissioning of the Nigerian Navy Sports Complex.

The visit also coincides with the kick off of the 12th Nigerian Navy games at Navy Town Lagos.

Tolu Ogunlesi, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari , confirmed his visit via Twitter with a video.

The video which had over 5000 views, showed the President dressed in a tracksuit getting off the stage accompanied by Naval officials.