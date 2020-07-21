Buhari to NASS: You can’t force me to sack Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected call by National Assembly for the sack of Service Chiefs over persistent failures to tackle insecurity.

The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

But Presidency in a swift reaction to the resolution, rejected the call and declared that the President has the prerogative to determine their tenure.

According to the statement signed by Presidential Media aide, Femi Adesina, ” the Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative”

The statement added that ” President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times”

