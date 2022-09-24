Buhari to confer CFR National Honor on Olu Of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III

President Muhammadu Buhari would on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, confer the National Award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri.

The conferment notice was signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume.

The award for the highly rated first-class monarch is coming barely a month when Dotcom Communication the publisher, Pleasure Magazine equally honoured Ogiame Atuwatse III with the Humanitarian Royal Father of the Year Award for his Humanitarian contribution since his emergence last year as the Olu of Warri at a well-attended event at Transcorp Hilton hotels Abuja.

Also sometime in June, Olu of Warri was presented with the key to the City of Brampton by Mayor Patrick Brown in Canada during Ogiame’s 6 days visit to drive foreign direct investment to Warri Kingdom.

The 2022 National Honour Award letter sighted and signed by the Minister reads, “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of National honour on you in the rank of CRF, (Commander of the order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria).”