Buhari to commission projects in Ogun on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will undertake a one-day official visit to Ogun State on Thursday, January 13, 2022, to commission landmark projects undertaken by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Among the projects listed for commissioning by the president, is the 42km Sagamu Interchange -Abeokuta dual carriageway, as well as the new Kobape Housing Estate, located on the Sagamu Abeokuta Interchange.

Read also: Ogun Governor, Abiodun, signs state’s new chieftaincy law

The president, according to a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adelina, will also flag off the first phase of Kings Court Estate, Abeokuta, developed by the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC).

President Buhari, who will use the opportunity of his state visit to interact with some stakeholders, will return to Abuja the same day.