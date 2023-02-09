Buhari signs Executive Order 14, approves transition council

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed Executive Order 14, of 2023, approving the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council ( PTC) to facilitate and manage the 2023 transition programme.

The Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 will ensure the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions.

A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy.

The PTC which is headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF), Boss Mustapha, is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a smooth hand over of power from the current President Buhari led All Progressive Congress ( APC) administration to the incoming government

Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in a statement on Thursday, said the Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday 14th February, 2023 at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the SGF.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice.

The Council also have Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Defense, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs

Others include Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and State House, Abuja.

The National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, are also members of the Council.

Others include the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, as well as two representatives, to be nominated by the President-elect