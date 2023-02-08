Buhari presides over FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)

The Federal Executive Council meeting is Nigeria’s highest policy formulating organ of the Executive body of the Federal government.

Aside from taking critical decisions on the implementation of the federal government budget, the body also ratifies federal government sponsored legislations before they are taken to the National Assembly for passage.

Read also: Buhari applauds peer review as Nigeria’s electoral, pension, tax policies get recognition

The Council’s decisions form the basis for policy implementations at the Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs) of the federal government

BusinessDay checks show that top on the Council’s agenda are Memos from Ministries of Power, Works and Housing, Finance, Budget and National Planning, as well as Water Resources.