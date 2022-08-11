Buhari shelves FEC, appoints Habiba Lawal as SA on policy

The weekly Federal Executive Council ( FEC) meeting was on Wednesday shelved.

The presidency was silent on reasons why the meeting — used essentially for policy formulation for the Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs ) of the Federal government — did not hold.

A top presidency official who spoke to BusinessDay said “it is not the first time such a meeting was shelved.”

BusinessDay checks revealed that despite the failure to convey the FEC meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari spent most of the day in the office receiving visitors and attending to other state matters.

The president had earlier in the day received the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong who also doubles as the Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Organisation.

Read also: Cash-strapped Lagosians call out Sanwo-Olu on monthly rent policy

The President also appointed former Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office (EPO), Habiba Lawal, as his special adviser on policy and coordination.

A statement by Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, noted that Lawal had successfully supervised a team that ensured management, identification, planning and execution of projects to mitigate serious ecological challenges across the country, with commendable results, before her retirement.

Lawal attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria from 1982 to 1986 for B.Sc. Chemistry, where she won the Nigerian Tobacco Company Prize for the Best Year II Student 1984/1985.

She was also the recipient of the Imperial Chemical Industries Prize for the Best Graduating Student in Chemistry (Second Class Upper) and the Imperial Chemical Industries Prize for the Best Graduating Project 1985/1986.

In 1991, Habiba obtained a Master’s Degree in Inorganic Chemistry from ABU, Zaria and a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi (1997). She also holds a Certificate in Professional and Personal Competence in Women’s Development from the University of East Anglia, Norwich, Britain.

“ Lawal also served as Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation April 19, 2017 to October 30, 2017, has resumed in her new office”