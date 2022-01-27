Buhari promises to revive under-utilized ports in South-south

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday pledged a fair deal to the Itsekiri people of Delta State, including the resuscitating of four under-utilized ports in Warri, Koko, Sapele and Burutu

The President stated this while receiving Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, and some of his chiefs.

The President made the promise, in response to requests by the traditional ruler for the resuscitation of the under-utilization of the four ports in Warri, Koko, Sapele, and Burutu, all in Delta State, reconstitution of the NDDC Board, immortalizing the first Finance Minister of the country, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, and resuscitation of the Ogidigben EPZ Project, which has reportedly been abandoned.

The President who extolled the patriotism of the royal Monarch, expressed his gratitude for the visit, adding that “ I am impressed by your patriotism. I’ve taken note of your requests, and will work on them as soon as politically possible,”

The Olu of Warri said the visit was to primarily thank the President for sending a high-powered delegation to his coronation as the 21st monarch of the Kingdom, “and for your kind felicitation, goodwill, and solidarity.”

He pledged the loyalty of the Itsekiri people to “one united Nigeria, as we support your government’s aspiration to provide security and economic prosperity to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, creed or religion.”

Describing President Buhari as “a dogged patriot and fervent believer in Project Nigeria,” the Olu drew attention to what he called “some burning issues that are dear to our hearts.”

On the NDDC Board, he said he believed the President would soon reconstitute it, “as an interested party, we genuinely want a better deal for us in the Niger Delta, as we believe charity begins at home. By this, we mean that we Niger Deltans must be ready to put the betterment of our people first in all we do. Putting our people first is the only way to make our lives better.”

On the entourage of the Olu of Warri were Chiefs Brown Mene, Oma Eyewuoma, Thomas Ereyitomi, Daniel Reyeju, Dere Awosika, and Julius Rone.