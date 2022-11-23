Buhari nominates Lauretta Onochie as chairman, NDDC board

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Lauretta Onochie as the Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

This was revealed Wednesday in a letter to the Senate by the President requesting the Senate to confirm Onchie and 14 others as chairman and members of the NDDC board.

Onochie who is a Special Assistant to the President on Social Media is from Delta State in the Niger Delta in South South Geo political zone.

Read also:ADC’s transformational style of politics is changing the narrative – Ashiru

However, as soon as the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan finished reading the letter, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege raised a point of order that his State, Delta, has no “state representative” on the board as required by law.

The Senate President agreed with his Deputy and urged the Executive Arm to quickly correct the anomaly so that it will not delay Senate consideration and eventual confirmation.