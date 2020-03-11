Buhari, Nasarawa Governor meet behind Closed Doors

President Muhammadu Buhari met early Wednesday with Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa State, at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting, which took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting, was held behind closed does.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting was in connection with the movement of the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, to Nasarawa State.

Sanusi was dethroned on Monday by the government of Kano State, and banished to Nasarawa, initially to Loko town, but was Tuesday moved to Awe in Awe Local Government of the State, following concerns over the environment and availability of amenities.