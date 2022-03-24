Buhari mourns Madeleine Albright

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condoled with President Joe Biden of the United States of America, the Albright family, and the global diplomatic community, over the passage of the American first female Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright.

The President, in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted that he has pleasant memories of his meeting with the international diplomat at Washington in 2015.

Buhari recalled the warmth and savvy of a woman who excelled in a turf hitherto considered the exclusive preserve of men, added that she “helped shape and steer Western foreign policy after the Cold War. She will be sorely missed,”

Albright had served as United States Ambassador to the United Nations UN under President Bill Clinton, and later as Secretary of State.

President Buhari noted that it is to her eternal credit that Albright championed human rights and democracy round the world, raised funds for Democratic presidential hopefuls.

The late diplomat also served as Co-chair of the Independent Global Commission on Justice, Security and Governance, along with Nigeria’s Ibrahim Gambari.

The Commission later became known as Albright-Gambari Independent Commission and was also Convener of the Aspen Ministerial Forum of former Foreign Ministers drawn from all over the world, among others.

President Buhari while saluting the mentoring Albright gave younger diplomats, who are now at the peak of their careers, also prayed that her soul would rest in peace, even as America and the world continue to relish her services to humanity.