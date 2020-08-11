Buhari meets governors, security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday continued his consultations on security issues, this time, with members of Nigerian Governors’ Forum and the nation’s security chiefs.

The meeting is coming on the heels of a similar one on Monday with governors of the North East, a region that has borne the brunt of Boko Haram insurgency for over 10 years now.

The series of security meetings may also not be unconnected with recent revelations of infiltration by the Al-Qaeda terrorist group into Nigeria and other West Africa countries.

The president, even while admitting that “their best has not been good enough”, has remained resolute about keeping his security architecture intact against calls by concerned stakeholders for a comprehensive overhaul.

The meeting taking place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari, service chiefs, and heads of other security agencies.

Details coming.