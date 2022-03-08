Buhari hails Osinbajo at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday felicitated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on his 65th birthday.

Buhari, in a message to the Vice President on behalf of the Federal Executive Council, Government and people of Nigeria, said he was joining family, friends and associates to celebrate the man of many parts.

Oluyemi Osinbajo who was honoured with the title of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a Nigerian lawyer, professor, and politician who has served as the vice president of Nigeria since 2015.

Before assuming the office of Vice President, Osinbajo had served previously as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and holds the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Osinbajo who hails from Ogun State was born on the 8 of March 1957 in Lagos

Since becoming the Vice President, Osinbajo has played the role of a stabilizer, running the government and closing the gap, especially in the period when the President had health challenges.

President Buhari notes the worthy contributions of the Vice President to the development of the country as a lawyer, scholar, administrator and pastor, working selflessly and sacrificially to bring government closer to the people, and placing the people at the centre of governance by regularly advocating policies that support human development.

As the lawyer and scholar turns 65, the President affirms that his loyalty and dedication to duty have been most exemplary, especially in supervising the economy, which involves regular interface with heads of public and private institutions, and other government structures to ensure synergy and harmony that put the welfare and wellbeing of all Nigerians first.

President Buhari extols Vice President Osinbajo’s courage, humility and resourcefulness, praying that the Almighty God will continue to grant him the strength, wisdom and good health to serve the nation and humanity.