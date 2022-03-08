Buhari salutes Nigerian women on International Women’s Day

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday extolled Nigerian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8, 2022.

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman, Buhari stated that celebrating under the hashtag, “#BreaktheBias, and the theme; Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow,” is an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women play in society, homes, governance, the professions, and in all walks of life.

The president said that although the women are not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavour, he “believes that they can no longer be deprived for too long, as they consistently prove that they can hold their own on all fronts, and in all fields”

He applauded the contributions of women to the current administration as Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Executive Directors, Executive Secretaries, and many others, noting that they are pulling their weights, and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their essence.

The president, while also rejoicing with women and mothers, around whom the tranquillity of homes and society revolves, prayed to God to grant them peace, joy and satisfaction, as they celebrate today and always.