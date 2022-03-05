Buhari felicitates with former President Obasanjo at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 85th birthday.

The President, on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, joined family, friends and assobasanjociates in celebrating the former Nigerian leader.

Former President Obasanjo, who clocked 85 on Saturday, was born on March 5, 1937, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo, often regarded as the most patriotic Nigerian political and military leader, had served the country as head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as President of a democratically elected government from 1999 to 2007

President Buhari described him as “a study in patriotism, leadership and courage, leading the country to democratic government in 1979, and taking over the reins of power as elected President in 1999.”

The President affirms that the former President’s influence continues to resonate beyond the country, extending to the international community and multilateral institutions.

“As a former military and civilian leader, with a strong network nationally and internationally, President Buhari extols the wisdom, insight and versatility that Chief Obasanjo brings to bear on things, reflecting his experience, diligence and versatility.

“On his 85th birthday, the President joins family members in thanking God for the life, health and alertness of the former leader, praying for grace and more strength as he serves the country, Africa and the world.”