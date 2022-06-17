Buhari condoles with Obaigbena over loss of Mum

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday offered his sympathies to the Nduka Obàigbena and the Royal Palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Delta State on the passing of Margaret Obaigbena, nee Usifoh, at the age of 88.

Commiserating with members of the family, and Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of Thisday and the Arise Group of Companies, President Buhari described the late Margaret Obaigbena, a Princess of the Kingdom, as a pillar of strength for the family.

He noted that the Princess was an accomplished mother and a revered community leader, whose absence will be felt far beyond her immediate environment.

The President, in a message signed Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, observed that her demise will create a great vacuum in the community.

Read also: 2023: Tinubu inherits Buhari campaign office

President Buhari therefore urged the family to take solace in the understanding that she lived her passion by caring for the distressed and disadvantaged.

He also eulogised her steadfast disposition to servicing mankind, beginning early in life and reaching the peak of the nursing profession, channeling her energy and resources to the realisation of lofty convictions.

President Buhari also condoled with the government and people of Edo and Delta States on the loss of the illustrious citizen who contributed immensely to the development of the two states.

Her role as Special Adviser to three Governors of Delta State will remain indelible in the annals of the State.

The President prayed that God Almighty grants her soul eternal rest.