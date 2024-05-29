Buhari canvasses support for Tinubu as president makes one year in office

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has canvassed support for President Bola Tinubu while extending his congratulations to his successor as he marks one year in office.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024, marks one year of Buhari handover to Tinubu, who won the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesman, on Tuesday, the former president highlighted the significance of this milestone and the importance of unity and support from all Nigerians.

Buhari in a statement titled, “One Year of Tinubu Administration: Ex-President Buhari Conveys Good Wishes to President,” canvassed support for Tinubu, urging Nigerians to continue fostering national unity and goodwill.

The immediate past president emphasised that collective effort is crucial for the success of the Tinubu administration.

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari extends his best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the completion of his first year in office.

“The former president appealed to all citizens to continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.

“He also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration so that it can succeed in its efforts to build a Nigeria of our dreams.

“President Buhari expressed his wish for a successful tenure in office by the Tinubu administration,” the statement reads.