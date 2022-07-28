Buhari calls for enabling environment to execute projects in Niger Delta

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appealed to the people of Niger Delta to create an enabling environment for the government to execute development projects in the region.

This is just as he directed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and its subsidiaries to step in and fix the Section 4 of the East West Road (Eleme Roundabout to Onne junction) through the Tax credit Scheme.

President Buhari made the appeal, Wednesday, in Abuja at the opening of a two day Management retreat organised by the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs and held at the banquet hall of the presidential villa.

The president noted that several strategic federal government projects initiated for the area have not been executed due to violence and lack of cooperation by some people in the region.

He particularly cited the ongoing East-West Road Project, which he described as “the largest infrastructure in Nigeria, and “strategic” in connecting the country’s busiest and foremost commercial cities, in the region.

He noted that the project was a priority to the administration and assured it will be completed before the end of his tenure as president next year.

He disclosed that the government has made huge commitments to the region to “give the people a new lease of life” , adding that “his administration was poised to implement more prudent policies and programmes aimed to bring about a better Niger Delta region.”

President Buhari also mandated the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to carry out a comprehensive Staff Audit of the Commission, ensuring that Right Staffing and Proper Placement is achieved.

This, according to the president, is to furthermore strengthen the internal structure of the NDDC.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, said “I urge all well- meaning Nigerians, especially the Niger Deltans, to exercise restraint and ensure a conducive and secured environment for implementation of the several developmental Projects and Programmes in the Region.”

He stated that the East West road should be “expeditiously addressed considering the importance of the road to our national economy.”

President Buhari also hinted at the government’s plan to constitute a new board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), as soon as possible.

The President who acknowledged receipt of the forensic audit report on the commission, implementation of which he said has already commenced

“In pursuance of our determination to curb corruption and in response to the call of the Governors of South-South for a Forensic Audit of NDDC, I undertook some critical reforms and requested a Forensic Audit of NDDC from inception to 2019.

“The Report of the Audit has been submitted and implementation of its recommendations has commenced in phases. This process will soon usher in a new Management and Board for the Commission.

Continuing, President Buhari said the Strategic Implementation Work Plan (SIWP), a framework that focuses on the objectives raised in the Federal Government’s 20-point Agenda and the Pan Niger Delta Forum’s (PANDEF) 16-point Agenda will be strengthened to provide the framework for coordination of development initiatives in the Niger Delta Region to achieve maximum impact, especially at this critical time.

He said these, among other efforts, are geared towards repositioning the Commission for optimal performance in the provision of the needed Infrastructural and Socio-Economic development for the people of the Niger Delta Region.

While noting the significance of the retreat which, he said could not have come at a better time, especially, post Forensic Audit of the NDDC, President Buhari said concerted efforts are on by the authorities to reposition the Commission for better service delivery in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, the Financial Regulations and the Public Procurement Act.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to stamp out the menace of graft, President Buhari vowed that “henceforth, fraudulent practices and violation of the procurement laws will be met with appropriate sanctions as stipulated in the Public Procurement Act.”

The President further enjoined the stakeholders to take advantage of the gathering to “correct whatever irregularities that existed in the past, and thereby attain an effective and prosperous working relationship for the best interest of the region, and the nation at large.”

Earlier, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana assured of the ministry’s readiness to utilize the remaining few months left in the life of the administration to impact and facilitate concrete development of the Niger Delta area.

The Minister also called on stakeholders in the region to extend hand of fellowship and partner with the government with a view to consolidating on the gains so far achieved to improve the living standard of the People of the Region.

“There is an urgent need to constantly adapt to new strategies to help President Muhammadu Buhari reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission to achieve the desired objectives of his administration for the Region. This entails shifting our approaches; modifying our institutions and systems to deliver better infrastructural and socio-economic development for the good people of the Niger Delta Region,” he said.

The Minister said the forum will take major decisions towards effective collaboration to derive value for money in the developmental initiatives by all the Stakeholders in the Region.

The expanded retreat had the Governors of Oil Producing States, Chairmen of the relevant Committees of both the Senate and House of Representatives, Oil Companies, Ministries, Departments and Agencies in attendance.

Also speaking, Governor Hope Uzidimma said that President Buhari’s call will bring about the needed development of the Niger Delta.

Represented by Jimmy Imo, a Special Adviser, Uzidimma said “I definitely believe the President called for synergy between the Niger Delta states and all the development partners. I believe the President’s call, if heeded, it will bring about the needed development, especially infrastructural development in the Niger Delta, that’s what the Niger Delta area needs