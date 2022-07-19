Niger Delta ministry empowers staff for enhanced service delivery

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) has commenced training of staff across various levels in the ministry in a bid to enhance their capacity development.

Olufunso Adebiyi, permanent secretary Ministry of Niger Delta (MNDA) said the training is in fulfilment of the pledge he made at resumption. He directed the commencement of a training schedule that cuts across the various levels in the ministry.

Adebiyi disclosed this during the in-house training for the Ministry’s officials in the MNDA on Monday July 18, 2022 in Abuja, according to a statement by Deworitshe Patricia, spokesperson of the ministry.

According to the statement, the in- house training which started with officials in the Directorate Cadre is continuing this week with officers on grade level 14 and 15 respectively.

In his welcome address, the permanent secretary noted that the Ministry is ready to work with training officers from the Head of Civil Service of the Federation(HoCSF) to train the Staff in aspects of performance Management System, Memo Writing, Public Service Procedures, Procurement Act, Financial Regulation and the New Reforms on Federal Civil Service Strategy Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021 -2023.

Speaking further, Adebiyi noted that the training would no doubt be of immense benefit to the participant as their performance capacity would be enhanced. He enjoined the participants to take the training very seriously and always be punctual to the venue. “You can’t be victorious and fall behind your mates, it is not possible,” he noted.

The training programme coordinated by the director human resource department, Musa Jafar was declared open by the permanent secretary. The first lecture was delivered by the director of performance management in the head of civil service of the federation, Bose Olaniyi.