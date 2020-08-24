Buhari appoints ES for National Commission for Persons with Disabilities

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of James Lalu, as the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.The President also announced the composition of the Governing Council of the Commission.

The appointments were in fulfillment with the provisions in the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019, according to a statement by the Spokesman to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to the Act, the Commission shall be headed by a Part-Time Chairman and six Members who shall be Persons with Disabilities representing the geo-political zones of the federation subject to confirmation of the Senate for a four-year term of office in the first instance, and may be reappointed for a second term of four years and no more.

The Executive Secretary, who shall be responsible to the Council for the implementation of the policies and administration of the daily affairs of the Commission, shall also be a Person with Disability with a five-year tenure in the first instance, and may be reappointed for a second term and no more.

The new Governing Council members who are spread across the various geo- political zones of the country include , Hussaini Kangiwa, ( North West), who is the new Chairman.

Others members include, Oparaku Onyejelam Jaja, South East, Philomena Isioma Konwea, South South, Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola, South West, Amina Rahma Audu, North West, Esther Andrew Awu, North Central and Abba Ibrahim, North East.