British monarch King Charles gets back to work after cancer treatment pause

King Charles has held an in-person pre-Budget audience with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace.

The meeting on Tuesday marks a return to duties for the monarch, who is being treated for cancer.

Charles, dressed in a blue suit and pale tie, was pictured smiling broadly as he welcomed Mr Hunt to the Palace.

They were also shown sitting in chairs either side of a small antique table, with Charles looking more serious as he posed with his hands clasped together.

It is in keeping with the tradition that sees the Chancellor of the Exchequer meet with the monarch before a Budget is delivered – usually the day before.

Mr Hunt is due to deliver his Spring Budget in a statement to the Commons on Wednesday, setting out the Government’s fiscal plans for the coming year.

The audience with the King is traditionally a private one, but this time Charles was photographed shaking hands with Mr Hunt in the Private Audience Room of Buckingham Palace.

It comes a month after the Palace announced the King, 75, has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment.

Charles was admitted to a private London hospital in January, where he spent three nights while he was treated for an enlarged prostate.

But during his time at the London Clinic “a separate issue of concern was noted”, the Palace said on February 6.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Details of his diagnosis have not been revealed by the Palace, but they have confirmed Charles does not have prostate cancer.

The Palace said the King is undergoing “a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties”.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” it added, confirming he would continue with weekly audiences with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Meanwhile the King’s daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, has also cancelled all public engagements until Easter, following her own surgery.

Kate was also admitted to the London Clinic last month, where she underwent planned abdominal surgery. She spent 13 days at the private hospital before being discharged.

Kensington Palace has not revealed the nature of the surgery the future queen underwent, but has confirmed she was not being treated for cancer.

