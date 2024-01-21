British Council raises IELTS fee again by 29%, Nigerians to pay N139,000

The British Council in Nigeria has again increased the fee for the English Language Testing System examinations by 29% this is second time in 5 months.

According to a notice published on the councils’ website, applicants will now pay the sum of N139,000 for the Computer Academic and General Training Modules from February 1, 2024.

The examination is widely accepted globally by non-native English speakers as evidence of their language proficiency.

The council blamed the change in fee on the hike in the costs of conducting the examination.

“We would like to inform you that there has been a review of our IELTS fees. The new price list of the IELTS range of tests offered by the British Council will be effective for registrations on or after 1 February 2024.

“The new prices will be:

IELTS on Computer Academic and General Training Modules: ₦139,000

IELTS on Paper Academic and General Training Modules: ₦134,000

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI): ₦149,000

Life Skills: ₦130,000

One Skill Retake (O.S.R): ₦87,570

“The change in price is associated with the increased costs of the delivery of our exams. This will enable us to continue to offer a wide range of services and comprehensive support to enable you to achieve your goals.

“Thank you for choosing the British Council,” the notice read.

This is the second time in five months the price has been jerked.

In September 2023, the Council increased the fee for the examination from between N80,000 to N90,000 to N107,500.