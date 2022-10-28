British Airways diverts Abuja-bound flight over security concerns

A British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Abuja on Thursday was diverted to Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos over security concerns at the country’s capital.

Checks by BusinessDay showed that airline had to change flight course upon entering Nigerian airspace on Friday morning.

There were complaints from some passengers on the diverted flight that the flight was diverted to Lagos after short notice via email.

The development affected the airline’s Friday flight from the capital as it’s 8am Abuja-London flight was delayed till 1pm on Friday. There are indications that more flights will be delayed following the affected schedules.

A staff of the airline confirmed that it’s flight from Abuja was delayed on Friday but not cancelled.

Adetutu Otuyalo, British Airways regional commercial manager West Africa, stated that the airline is working closely with government authorities following the Foreign Commonwealth Office advice against all but essential travel to Abuja.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Otuyalo said.

The UK government had earlier advised its nationals to stay clear of Abuja due to potential terrorist attacks.