Brentford owner considering to sell £400m minority stake

The owner of Brentford, a Premier League side, Matthew Benham, is reportedly considering the sale of a stake.

Brentford is now in its third season in the Premier League, finishing 13th and 9th in its first two seasons. During the 2020 off-season, the west London club moved out of Griffin Park (their home ground for 116 years) into the new Brentford Community Stadium, a 17,250-capacity stadium.

Bloomberg reports that Benham is looking to sell an unspecified stake in the club with the club’s valuation of around £400 million.

The timing of the sale rumours comes as the Premier League announced its new £6.7 billion domestic TV deal that starts with the 2025/26 season.

Brentford is not the only Premier League club looking for potential new investors.

West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have both said they are looking for new minority shareholders, while Crystal Palace is looking to raise £200 million before listing the club on the stock market.

In September, Ares Management invested £500 million in Chelsea.