Breastfeeding is babies’ rights, Abiodun, experts tell nursing mothers

…as Ogun records 33.2% of breastfeeding as against 70% world’s target

Stakeholders, including the wife of Ogun State governor, Bamidele Abiodun, have lamented the low rate of exclusive breastfeeding among the lactating mothers, saying exclusive breastfeeding it is a fundamental right of every infant.

They explained that in order to help their infants develop a healthy immune system, all mothers must commit to six months of exclusive breastfeeding before starting supplemental feeding.

The stakeholders, who spoke at the flag-off of ceremony of 2024 World Breastfeeding Week, with the theme, “Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All”, held on Thursday in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital.

The wife of the governor, Bamidele Abiodun, who joined other medical experts at the event in Abeokuta, stated that the initiative aimed at raising awareness about exclusive breastfeeding and address harmful nutrition practices.

Abiodun, who was represented by Yinka Elemide, a Physician Wife of Ogun State House of Assembly’s Speaker, stated that the State’s exclusive breastfeeding percentage is only 33.2%, a significant distance from the World Health Assembly’s 2030 target of 70%.

She argued that the low National and State support for exclusive breastfeeding could be linked to the rising social and economic instabilities which have left majority of nursing mothers with little time to devote time to breastfeeding their children.

Earlier, Tomi Coker, State’s Commissioner for Health, represented by Elijah Ogunsola, the Executive Secretary of Ogun State Primary Healthcare Board, noted that the week was celebrated to remind mothers, stakeholders and Government on the need to join in advocating exclusive breastfeeding.

“My advice is for all stakeholders to use this week to reflect and see that we have an advantage created by God it is not affected by dollar or the economy so we should not starve our children”, she said.

Victoria Adebiyi, State Co-ordinator, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), commended Ogun State for joining the global celebration, saying that every child deserves to be well nourished

Adebiyi asserted that mothers should be educated and prepared mentally and emotionally from the beginning of their pregnancy.