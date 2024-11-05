BREAKING: Tinubu decorates Oloyede as new CoAS

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday decorated Olufemi Oloyede as the new Chief of Army Staff CoAS, with a new rank as a Lieutenant General.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the President honoured the acting chief of army staff, Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, by promoting him to the rank of Lieutenant General during a ceremony held at the State House.

The decoration of the acting army chief was held at the President’s office.

The President, it will be recalled had on the 30th of October, appointed Oloyede, then a Major General, as acting Chief of Army Staff, pending when Taoreed Lagbaja, a Lt. General, who is said to be indisposed returns.

Oloyede’s decoration ceremony was carried out at the Presidential Villa, on Tuesday. With the decoration, Oloyede has assumed full duty as the Chief of Army Staff, in place of Taoreed Lagbaja.

Lagbaja who was born at Ilobu, Irepodun area of Osun state, on 28 February 1968, was appointed the Chief of Army Staff, by President Bola Tinubu, in 2023.

Bayo Onanuga, Presidential Spokesman, had announced that Oluyede will hold office as the COAS pending the return of Taoreed Lagbaja, who is said to be indisposed and is receiving treatment abroad.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, acting in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, appointed Olufemi Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS),”

According to Onanuga, “ Oluyede will act in the position pending the return of the indisposed substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.”

Onanuga said the President commended the military for its unwavering courage, dedication, and patriotism in maintaining the nation’s security.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to decorate you today,” the President stated.

“This recognition reflects your commitment and service to the Nigerian military, which speaks volumes through your exemplary record.”

“We recognise all that you have been doing to ensure the country is safe and stable,’’ the President said.

President Tinubu also assured the military that the government would always listen to their advice and keep the country on the path of peace and prosperity.

“We are facing challenges, but progress is being made,’’ he added.

The President attributed the success recorded in tackling terrorism and banditry to the “synergy’’ in the armed forces and urged the service chiefs to sustain harmony in their relationship for the betterment of the country.

“The synergy among you has calmed the country, and we need that stability to continue. We need to assure all citizens that prosperity is not far from them,’’ President Tinubu stated.

Oluyede, the new Army Chief, expressed deep gratitude and acknowledged the solemnity of the occasion.

” He reiterated his commitment to upholding the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and to maintaining peace across the country.

Oluyede (N/9318) was granted the Regular Combatant Commission as second lieutenant as a member of the 39 Regular Course on September 19, 1992, with seniority in the same rank effective September 12, 1987.

“The acting chief of army staff participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) mission in Liberia, Operation Harmony IV in Bakassi, and Operation Hadin Kai in the North East.” he said

Share