Tinubu urges strategic partnership with UK for shared growth

President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening partnership agreements with the United Kingdom in key areas such as arts, culture, trade, and security during his meeting with UK Secretary of State David Lammy in Abuja.

The President said the move aimed to foster growth and cooperation between the two nations.

Tinubu emphasised the importance of promoting unity and inclusivity, acknowledging the long history between Britain and Nigeria.

He urged the UK to strengthen relations with Africa, particularly in conflict-affected countries like Sudan, and to pay attention to humanitarian issues.

The President also highlighted Nigeria’s progressive economic reforms aimed at long-term economic stimulation and thanked King Charles III for his warm reception at Buckingham Palace.

Lammy expressed Prime Minister Keir Stammer’s deep interest in Africa’s growth and development, and the need for new partnerships to tackle emerging challenges.

He noted the strong relationships between the two countries, built on shared values and history through the Commonwealth.

Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, outlined the agreements signed with the UK Foreign Secretary, focusing on growth, jobs, migration, and home affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting marks a significant step in strengthening Nigeria-UK relations, with a focus on mutual growth, security, and cooperation.

